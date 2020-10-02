Michael J. Mell 1959 - 2020
Waterford - Michael John Mell left this world on September 28, 2020, due to metastatic pancreatic cancer.
He was welcomed into the world on August 20, 1959, by his mother, Roberta (Smead) Mell Elnicki, and his father, John Mell, who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his stepfather, Michael Elnicki.
He is survived by his sister, SueAnn (Brian) Roberge, and his brothers, Kenny and Stevie (Tina). He is also survived by his son, Nicholas (Laura) and grandson Josh, and his former wife, Mary Garvie Mell.
Mike leaves behind his wife, Millie, and their grandson, Isaiah; his bonus children, Amy (John) McLoughlin and granddaughter Gwennifer; Katie McLoughlin; Megan (Latif) McLoughlin; and Matthew (Meghan) McLoughlin, granddaughter Mia, and grandson Wyatt. Mike also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and his best buddies Brian, Preston, Paulie, and Patrick.
Mike's life philosophy was simple: work hard, never lie, love with your whole heart, always lend a hand, and never miss an opportunity to have a good time. It served him well.
His family would like to thank the hardworking and caring nurses on 6-2 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital who made his last days peaceful.
Please consider donations in Mike's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, or by becoming a blood donor.
A celebration of life will be held at the Jacques Cartier Club, 79 Wilson Street, Jewett City, CT, on October 17, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, all adults in attendance must wear face masks and show proper ID.