MICHAEL J. PAPINI 1969 - 2019
Woodstock - Michael J. Papini of Woodstock, Connecticut, departed this life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Norwich on April 7, 1969 and was raised in Woodstock.
Michael graduated from Woodstock Academy in 1987 and then entered the three-year, post-graduate program in Aviation Maintenance at H. H. Ellis Regional Vocational Technical School in Danielson. Upon completion of that program he received the Aviation Maintenance diploma and the FAA Airframe and Powerplant License. He enrolled in an 1100-hour course in Avionics Maintenance and prepared for the FCC General Radio Operator's License. After receiving the Avionics Maintenance Diploma, he transferred to Thames Valley Community College in Norwich and was granted an A. S. Degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology. Michael was employed by many federal subcontractors in the military, commercial, and private sectors.
The Red Sox baseball team and the Patriots team have lost an avid fan. Mike enjoyed sports, motorcycles, cars and wildlife. He was an avid reader of John Grisham novels.
Niece and nephew, Olivia and Giovanni, remember Michael in this way: "Uncle Michael always had a loving spirit about him, a wonderful smile, and a great sense of humor. It was such a delightful time when Uncle Mike got together with us." They would always end up having a great time with Michael teasing them and teaching them to say that they were "Number 1". The holidays and birthdays were always a joy. Michael always gave the kids thoughtful and funny cards, and they especially loved the candy canes he placed underneath the Christmas tree for them. Michael will be forever remembered and missed by many.
He leaves his mother, Patricia Papini, of Woodstock and was predeceased by his father, John Papini Jr. Michael leaves a brother, John Papini of Florida and his wife, Heather. He leaves a nephew, Giovanni, and a niece, Olivia, both of Florida. Michael also leaves an uncle, Stanley Kaiko, his wife, Beatrice, of South Carolina and their children; an uncle, Bob Kaiko, his wife, Lucy, of Connecticut and their children; one grandaunt, Ann Kaiko, and many close second cousins.
Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove St., Putnam, CT, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The funeral has been scheduled for September 28, 2019. Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and will be followed by a procession to begin at 9:30 a.m. to the church. A mass at The Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret St., Pomfret CT, will start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Woodstock Hill Cemetery, Route 169, by Woodstock Academy, north campus. Following the burial, friends and family are invited to gather for lunch at the Papini residence on 50 Hopkins Road, Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Michael's name to: The New Roxbury Land Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 98. Woodstock, CT 06281 or The Quiet Corner Garden Club, P.O. Box 1004, Woodstock, CT 06281
Condolences may be posted at www.smithandwalker fh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019