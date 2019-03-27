|
Michael John Maynard 1961 - 2019
Lisbon - Michael John Maynard, 58, of Kimball Road passed away Monday afternoon at his home, surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer.
He was born February 18, 1961 in Norwich, CT son to Rena D. Morey and the late John L. Maynard. On July 19, 2003 he was married to Becky (Grenier) Maynard. Besides his devoted wife and loving mother, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Espejo and husband Martin of Jewett City, daughter Nikita Sutter and husband Steven of Norwich, son William Grenier of Putnam, and 3 granddaughters Skylar, Aliyah, and Brianna of Norwich as well as a large extended family and many friends.
Michael served in the U.S. army and was employed with SEAT as a driver for many years. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, and riding his motorcycle. Michael loved to travel but also enjoyed cooking, baking, and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved rock and roll music, eagles, and the American flag. He loved going to auctions and had an eclectic collection of things that he took much pride in. Michael was witty, sarcastic, and very straightforward. He loved his family and friends very much and will be greatly missed by them all.
Calling hours will be 9:00-11:00AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019