|
|
Michael P. Downing 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Michael P. Downing, 73, a lifelong Connecticut resident, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Born in New London on May 21, 1946, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Castagna) Downing and was the loving husband of Nancy J. (Maynard) Downing for 53 years. He worked at Sanitary Dash Products in North Grosvenordale for 15 years, was a Putnam Volunteer Firefighter for many years, and a proud and supportive member of A.A. for 34 years. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by four children, Lorraine (David), Angela, Brenda (Jerry), and Michael, Jr.; five grandchildren, Janine (John), Jennifer (Joseph), Shawn, Adam, and Kahleb; three great grandchildren, Landon, Lydia, and Emmy-Jo; and a brother John. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, 10/19, 12-1 pm, with a small memorial service from 1-2 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019