Michael P. Gaudreau 1975 - 2020
Plainfield - Michael P. Gaudreau, 45, beloved husband of Jessica (Bressette) Gaudreau, passed away May 12, 2020. He was born February 26, 1975 in Putnam, CT and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. Michael married the love of his life, and best friend on October 6, 2001. The adoring father to his three children, his Alex, Addy and Emma Lou. Michael owned and operated MPG Carpentry, an artist in his craft, he created a beautiful home for his family. A talented carpenter, he could create anything he envisioned. His heart and soul shined through in all he touched. His family was his world. Endless hours passing the football with his son, and attending countless cheerleading competitions for his girls. He had that magical touch a dad has, strong shoulder to lean upon, and arms that always put you fast to sleep. He loved attending his children's sporting events, family vacations, camping, kayaking, fishing and hiking with his beloved chocolate lab, Charlie. He shared his love for the outdoors with his family. He looked forward to his yearly opening day fishing tradition with his father.
To know "Goody", was to have a loyal friend for life. Always a generous hand to lend to others.We will remember that twinkle in your eye, that unforgettable smirk, and the gift of laughter you gave others with your quick wit. You will be missed beyond words.
Besides his wife, he leaves his three children, Alex Gaudreau, Addison Gaudreau and Emma Gaudreau. His parents Ernest and Monique Gaudreau and Sandra (Deloge) and Robert Barber; brother David and wife Hilary Gaudreau and sister Jennifer Stands; 2 stepbrothers Robert Barber and Shawn and wife Michelle Barber; a step sister Elizabeth Barber; grandmother Barbara Deloge; numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020