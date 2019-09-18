Home

Michael W. Bucher

Michael W. Bucher Obituary
Michael W. Bucher 1965 - 2019
Thompson - Michael W. Bucher, 53, of Thompson, CT, passed away September 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, at his home. He was born November 21, 1965 in Cornwall, NY, son of Richey L. and Joan (Schrepfer) Bucher. He was the beloved husband of Tammy (Joly) Bucher they were married July 9, 2005.
Michael was an avid Bass fisherman and enjoyed his time on Quaddick Lake. He was a hardworking and good man. Michael was a loving husband, father and son, he will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends, his dog Finley, his grand puppies Lucky, Riley and Winifred and all his fish (girls) in Quaddick Lake. Michael had an infectious laugh and spirit.
He leaves his wife Tammy Bucher of Thompson; his mother Joan Bucher of Danielson; his daughters Samantha Charette and her husband Matthew of West Warwick, RI and Michelle Bucher of Thompson; his brother Richey D. Bucher and his wife Maureen of Danielson; several aunts, uncles, nephews and a niece; also several great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his father Richey L. Bucher and his sister Karen Bucher.
Calling hours will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Danna Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to Day Kimball Hospice, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
