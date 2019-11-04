|
Michael William "Snuffy" Smith, Jr. 1973 - 2019
Norwich - Michael William "Snuffy" Smith Jr, 46, of Norwich, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Michael was the son of Michael and Mary Smith Sr. He was born August 18, 1973 in Norwich.
He graduated from Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in 1992. Michael went on to work in the maintenance department at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Michael's son stood by his side throughout all of his trials and tribulations.
Michael deeply loved his family and friends, especially his cats Princess and Misty.
He leaves behind his son, Michael Christopher; his mother and father, Mary and Michael Smith Sr.; his sister Melissa Smith; stepsister Tina Nadlar, and several nieces in nephews.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019