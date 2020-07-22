Michelle Tucker 1965 - 2020
Central Village - Michelle Tucker, 54, of Central Village, died unexpectedly July 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born July 25, 1965, daughter of Patricia (Schroeder) Malboeuf and the late Donald Malboeuf, Sr.
Michelle lived in Danielson most of her life. She was a graduate of Killingly High School and attended St. James and All Hallows Schools. Michelle volunteered at church and for soup kitchens. She was a very religious person.
She leaves her son Colton Perron, her mother Patricia Malboeuf; her brothers Donald Malboeuf, Jr., Walter A. Malboeuf and Troy Malboeuf. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Eric Thomas Tucker, her sisters Donna Lee Malboeuf and Kimberly Malboeuf, her brother David Malboeuf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com