Michelle Tucker
1965 - 2020
Michelle Tucker 1965 - 2020
Central Village - Michelle Tucker, 54, of Central Village, died unexpectedly July 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born July 25, 1965, daughter of Patricia (Schroeder) Malboeuf and the late Donald Malboeuf, Sr.
Michelle lived in Danielson most of her life. She was a graduate of Killingly High School and attended St. James and All Hallows Schools. Michelle volunteered at church and for soup kitchens. She was a very religious person.
She leaves her son Colton Perron, her mother Patricia Malboeuf; her brothers Donald Malboeuf, Jr., Walter A. Malboeuf and Troy Malboeuf. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Eric Thomas Tucker, her sisters Donna Lee Malboeuf and Kimberly Malboeuf, her brother David Malboeuf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
She was a true friend to me for many years. I loved Michelle. She will be sadly missed. Rest in peace and do some dancing on the clouds .
Donna Simmons
Friend
July 22, 2020
My wife and I lived in the same building as Michelle for four years. We just recently moved in April. She was always nice to us as we were to her. rip Michelle.
Nicholas Blake
Friend
July 22, 2020
Karen Croke
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pat, Donald, Walter and Troy and to family. So many memories growing up. May Michelle rest in peace.
Karen
Friend
