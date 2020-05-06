|
Midge Leon 1936 - 2020
Manchester - Midge Leon, born on August 21, 1936 in Bronx New York, took her last breath at 5:53 p.m. on May 4, 2020 at Touchpoints, a nursing home in Farmington CT. Prior to contracting COVID-19 in April, Midge lived at Manchester Manor in Manchester CT. From 2010 to 2019, Midge lived at the Hollander House in Bridgeport, CT.
Midge passed away from COVID-19. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Rosoff of Bridgeport CT, her son Scott Leon and his wife Cam Leon of Northampton MA, her son Neal and his wife Carie of Manchester CT. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Stephanie Rosoff and her husband Danny Baxter, Sam Rosoff and his husband Adithya Pratama, Brian Leon and his wife Jessica and two children, Noel and Bryson, Becky Fortin and her husband Matt and son Colton, Christina Leon and her fiancé James Klingensmith, Jenna Leon and Julia Leon. She is also survived by her dearest cousins, Vicki Meisner and Barbara Hector plus many other cousins, nieces and nephews. Midge was preceded in death by her late husband Lawrence Leon, her mother and father, Seymour and Belle Moss and sister, Natalie Kutcher.
Midge spent much of her adult life living in the "quiet corner" of CT. (Putnam, Thompson and Dayville) She had two careers. First as a home health aide then as a Realtor. She owned Moss Properties in Putnam CT in the 90's. However, her primary love in life was her dogs. She owned, showed and bred Great Danes for many years. These dogs were taller than she was and outweighed her by 70 pounds at least, but that did not stop her from allowing them to sit on her lap, sleep with her and comfort her. Midge was kind hearted and wanted to be friends with everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no immediate services. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA. https://secure.aspca.org/team/Midge-l-memorial-campaign.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2020