Mignonne Tourtellotte 1929 - 2020
Brooklyn - Mignonne J. Tourtellotte, 91, of Brooklyn passed away at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam on Saturday September 12, 2020. She was born in Danielson February 21, 1929 daughter of the late Conrad and MaryAnne (Poulite) Turcotte. She was first married to Alfonzo Curreri who died in 1977 and later married Fred Tourtellotte who predeceased her in 2018. Mignonne worked for 36 years at Anchor Glass in Dayville. She was a communicant at St. James Church and was a talented seamstress. She is survived by her sons Joseph Allen Curreri of AK, Mark Curreri of Brooklyn, and Jeffrey Curreri of PA. Stepchildren Richard Tourtellotte and Sandra Tourtellotte both of South Carolina. Brothers Sylvas Turcotte of Waltham, MA and Normand Turcotte of Jewett City. Sisters Theresa Cusson of Brooklyn, Annette Ouellette of Danielson and Cecile Ravenelle of Danielson. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Aurore Roy and Rita LeBeau. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11am at St. James Church in Danielson. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mignonne's memory to Friends of Assisi Food Pantry, 77 Water St. Danielson. Face masks and social distancing are required. tillinghastfh.com