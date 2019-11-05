Home

Mildred I. Lahde

Mildred I. Lahde Obituary
Mildred I. Lahde 1922 - 2019
Canterbury - Mildred I. Lahde 97, beloved wife of the late Ray Lahde passed away Nov. 5, 2019. She was born May 27, 1922 in Skaftung, Finland a daughter of the late Frans and Fanny (Etelatalo) Ingves and had resided in Canterbury for many years. Mildred was very proud of her Finnish heritage and was a member of the Finnish American Heritage Society in Canterbury. She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Danielson. She leaves a nephew Rainer Ingves; 2 nieces Lorie Dillon and Mariann LaPointe. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Rainer and Alf Ingves. A calling hour will be held Friday (11-8-19) from 9:30 -10:30 AM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. A graveside service will follow at 11:00AM in Evergreen Cemetery Central Village. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
