Mildred Nygren 1931 - 2020
Dunnellon, Fla. - Mildred F. Nygren, died on Thursday, July 17, 2020 in Ocala, FL.
She leaves behind her children, Lizabeth Ratchford (David), Dunnellon, FL, Leonard Nygren (Brenda), Danielson, CT, Linda Dignard (Norman), Dunnellon, FL, Leon Nygren (Heidi), Hawthorne, FL and Laura Pitard (George), Citrus Springs, FL; her brother, Daniel Duprey, CT and Richard Duprey (Pam), Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank of sixty three years and her brother, Paul Duprey.
Mildred entered this life on February 8, 1931 in Norwich, CT and was the daughter to the late, Henry Duprey and Lola Kopecki. She and her late husband moved to Dunnellon thirty one years ago from Norwich, CT.
She was an active Jehovah's Witness, and enjoyed sewing and taking care of her home, but most importantly her family.
