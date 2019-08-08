|
Misty Elaine Fogg) Schultz 1979 - 2019
New London - Misty Elaine (Fogg) Schultz left this earth on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, when she lost her battle with her demons.
Misty was born on January 7th, 1979, in New London, Connecticut to Roni Marie (Kane) Fogg and Kenneth Fogg.
Misty had a heart bigger than the moon and was the first to step forward to help others. She loved her family and pets more than life itself. She was a "stay at home mommy" completely devoted to her children. Misty was instrumental in the healthcare of her maternal Grandparents throughout their lives.
Her hobbies included her love to shop for clothes, make-up and finding the perfect antique or "Golden Book" for her mother. Competition cheer leading and attending dog training classes with her numerous dogs.
Misty is a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, mother and friend. Misty is survived and will be forever missed by her son Kendrick "KJ" Shultz of New London, Connecticut, her daughter Amaya Schultz of Oakdale, Connecticut and her parents Thomas and Roni Bookman of Oakdale, Connecticut. Her constant shadow, Remington, her beloved dog, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was pre-deceased by her father Kenneth Fogg in 1984, her maternal Grandparents, Forrest E. Kane in 2008 and Constance E. Kane in 2019. Her Paternal Grandmother, Agnes Fogg in 2018.
Misty's Children and parents will be accepting visitors on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 between 6 PM & 7:30 PM at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave, New London, CT 06320. A memorial Service will immediately follow at 7:30 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019