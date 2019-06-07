|
|
Mitchell B. Bressette 1953 - 2019
Plainfield - Mitchell B. Bressette 65, of Plainfield, beloved husband of Mary (Bartlett) Bressette passed away May 31, 2019. He was born October 30, 1953 in Waltham, MA the son of the late Mitchell and Viola (King) Bressette. He was raised in Griswold and had resided in Plainfield for the past 15 years. Mitchell lived for his family and friends, with a generous heart he made sure those around him were always taken care of. Always the life of the party, to know Mitch was to love him. There was always a laugh to be had in his company. He was happiest spending time with the love of his life, Mary, and his three girls. Mitchell was a devoted father, who enjoyed coaching his daughters, summer vacations with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, he leaves 3 daughters; Sarah St. Lawrence (Son-In-Law Michael St. Lawrence), Jessica Gaudreau (Son-In-Law Michael Gaudreau), Mary Bressette (Son-In-Law the late Todd Mercier); a brother William Miller and wife Susan; 2 sisters Michelle Ritzo and husband Peter, and Christine McCoy and husband Bill; his 10 grandchildren who will miss their "Bumpa": Paul, Alex, Addison, Payton, Emma, Reilly, Mason, Jackson, Casey and Samantha; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will especially be missed by his faithful companion, Bella who never left his side. He was predeceased by two brothers; James Miller and David Bressette. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 22 at 11:00 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Plainfield. Following the church service, friends and family are invited to gather at The VFW in Plainfield from 12-3. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to The Plainfield Little League P.O. Box 249 Plainfield, Ct. 06374. Mitchell was an incredible athlete at Griswold High School and The University of Connecticut, and was a legendary coach who inspired and believed in all of his athletes. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
