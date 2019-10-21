|
|
Mona D. Thibodeau 1958 - 2019
Plainfield - Mona D. Thibodeau 60, of Plainfield died Thursday evening October 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Fort Kent, Maine on December 31, 1958 the daughter of the late Camille and Estelle (Morin) Thibodeau. Mona was employed for a number of years as a waitress. She is survived by her son Jesse Jones (Felecia) and daughter Amy Thibodeau (Matthew), grandchildren: Elias, Mason, Camryn, Austin, Riley and Cristabella, along with numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and best friend Shirley Detillier.
At her request, services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019