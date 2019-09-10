|
Morris S. Way 1938 - 2019
Norwich - Morris S. Way 81, of Norwich died early Monday morning on September 9, 2019 at the Norwichtown Rehab & Care Center. He was born in Waterford on April 16, 1938 the son of the late Harry and Maude (Curgenven) Way. Moe was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was las employed as a supervisor at Millstone in Waterford before retiring. On August 26, 1961 he married JoAnn (Gauthier) Way who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons: Michael and Mathew Way, daughter Michelle Combs and five grandchildren.
At his request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Taftville Fire Dept., P.O. Box 341, Taftville, CT 06380. Guillot Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019