Murial S. Wood Morrison 1927 - 2020
Killingly - Muriel S. Wood Morrison, 92 of Putnam passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Richard N. Morrison, they were married on April 6, 1991. Muriel was born on July 17, 1927 in Norwich, daughter of the late Ernest D. and Marian (Booth) DuBreuil. Muriel grew up in Plainfield and moved to Sterling in 1946 and later to Killingly in 1967. She worked for Petrowski Real Estate and sold Mary Kay Beauty Products for many years. Besides her husband Richard, she is survived by her children Patricia Morgan of Brooklyn, Scott Wood, and wife Lorraine of Killingly and Norman Wood and wife Kathy of Killingly. Step children Dennis Morrison, Kathy Morrison Moore and husband Louis, Bruce Morrison and wife Tammy, Sue Prest and husband Vail, Cheryl Bartel and husband Mark, Gail Berthiaume and husband Gary and Kevin Morrison and wife Debra Grandchildren John Normington, Kelly Turner and husband David, Michelle Wood Auclair and husband Nicolas, Melissa Wood, Nathan Wood and 16 grandchildren on the Morrison side. Great grandchildren Samantha Normington, Dawson Normington, Laci Turner and Elliot Wood. Sister-in-law Nancy DuBreuil. Muriel was predeceased by her first husband John W. Wood, son Chris W. Wood, sisters Florence Johnson and Phyllis Woodmansee, brothers Donald DuBreuil and David DuBreuil, and stepson Richard Wayne Morrison. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic funeral services will be private. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
