Muriel C. St. Hilaire


1934 - 2020
Muriel C. St. Hilaire Obituary
Muriel C. St. Hilaire 1934 - 2020
Putnam - Muriel (Therrien) St. Hilaire, 86, of Breault St., passed away peacefully at Davis Place on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Muriel was predeceased by her beloved husband, the late Maurice St. Hilaire, who passed away on March 12. 2018. Born in N. Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Ulde and Rose Therrien.
Mrs. St. Hilaire was a packer with Deran Borden Candy retiring in 1996 after 30 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed dining out, and especially loved spending time with her family. She was a good natured, happy person that had a smile that would brighten up any room.
Muriel is survived by her son, William St. Hilaire of N. Grosvenordale; daughter Linda Cruz of Southbridge, MA.; five grandchildren, Laurie Rankin, Edward Vetmette, Jr., William St. Hilaire, Jr., Jaclyn Cirrone, and Tara Tenczar; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, the late Norman Therrien.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
