|
|
Muriel M. Obey 1943 - 2019
Gales Ferry - Muriel M. Obey, 76, of Gales Ferry passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on the evening of November 22, 2019. She was born to Edward Evans and Bridget Powers Evans in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada on September 26, 1943. Muriel is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Robert H. Obey along with their loving children: Robert E. and his wife Katherine of Gales Ferry, Terrence J. and his wife Kristen of Hebron and Christopher M. and his wife D'Anna of Glastonbury. Muriel was blessed with nine grandchildren who adored her: Robert, Nicholas, Thomas 'Pete', Jessica, Nina, Jacqueline, Max, Preston and Remington.
Muriel leaves behind her siblings and their spouses, all in Canada: Gerald and Christine, Patricia and Renato, Suzzane and Brian, Margaret and Charlie, as well as Carol and Russ. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Muriel was predeceased by her parents along with siblings Bernard, Edward, Terrence, Eric and Theresa.
If you ever needed a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen, you could always find her in her kitchen with a cup of tea. She was your biggest cheerleader and her support knew no bounds. Baking was a talent mixed with love, which she generously shared, especially at family gatherings. Being surrounded by her family brought her the greatest joy. Her keen gardening skills were the envy of many, whatever she decided to grow flourished. Twenty-three years as a Navy wife gave her strength and determination that defied her small stature. She was a dedicated homemaker for her entire life, but the responsibility she was most proud of was that of a mother and grandmother.
At the request of the family, the celebration of Muriel's life will be held privately. Donations can be made in Muriel's memory to Monsignor Anthony Rosaforte c/o St. Patrick's Cathedral, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360 to benefit the needy.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019