Nancy Bram-Mereen 1953 - 2019
Norwich - Nancy Bram-Mereen passed from this place on Friday March 22, 2019 with her husband of nearly forty years John Paul Mereen by her side. Nancy was born in Coronado CA on August 15, 1953 to the late Walter F. Bram and Joan M. Bram. She was also predeceased by twin sons. Nancy was an accomplished illustrator and water color artist. Her art work graces many homes near and far. The music she played with her husband brought pleasure to many people over a number of years. Nancy worked for the Norwich Planning Department for many years. In addition to her husband, Nancy leaves her siblings Christopher Bram and his partner Draper Shreeve of New York City, Craig and Kim Bram and Amy Bram-Sowers and her husband Marv all of Richmond VA. Her extended family includes her brothers and sisters in law, Tom and Marty Mereen, Margaret and Tim Job, Jim and Carrie Mereen. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Nancy also leaves her very close four legged friend Cody. He was her constant companion for nine years. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private, per Nancy's request. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday March 30, 2019 at the First Congregational Church Norwichtown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society or a . Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019