|
|
Nancy Brown 1943 - 2020
Nancy "Susie" D. Brown, 76, of Woodstock, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Westview Health Care Center in Dayville, CT succumbing to complications associated with a rare vascular disorder, Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) and congestive heart failure.
Nancy was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on 14 June 1943, and grew up in nearby St. Joseph, Michigan. A nature and wildlife lover, Nancy took the opportunity in her youth to play and explore the outdoors at Stockbridge – her family's farm and horseback riding school. Growing up around horses, she was a natural equestrian, spending time helping at the stables doing everything from teaching riding lessons to taking care of the horses. Her students, family, and friends all knew her by Susie while at Stockbridge Farm.
Nancy eventually left Michigan to attend high school at Sanford School in Hockessan, Delaware. After graduating in 1963, she pursued her passion for horseback riding, and subsequently enrolled in the Potomac Horse Center in Potomac, Maryland. She excelled and was invited to try out for the 1968 Summer Olympics Equestrian Show Jumping Team. Although she didn't go to the Olympics, she earned her Horse Mastership Certification in 1967, and became an accomplished horseback riding instructor, licensed to teach in Massachusetts, and Connecticut, where she eventually settled. Nancy taught lessons but devoted herself to taking care of her three children.
Nancy was also a life-long lover of dogs, and later in life, owned her beloved Newfoundlands, including her dear Belle, Ellie, and Sterling. She became involved in the Newfoundland Club of New England where she proudly worked with her dogs, and with the help of others, getting them certified in water rescue and draft work.
In the last ten years, Nancy's pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Nora and Liam. She enjoyed spending time with them and hosting sleepovers too.
A loving mother and grandmother, Nancy was also a friend to many. Nancy was very proud of the accomplishments of all of her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother, Caroline Witte (nee Hoffmann), father, Bradford Brown and her brother, Gordon Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Abigail C. Miller (nee Carreno), son-in-law, Rick Miller, granddaughter, Nora Miller, and grandson, Liam Miller of Spencer, MA; her son, Hunter Carreno of Woodstock, CT; and her son, Justin T. Carreno of Arlington, VA.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to either of the following organizations: Cure HHT, P.O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111 or the Newfoundland Club of New England Charitable Fund, 131 Clough Pond Rd. Canterbury, NH 03224-2406. Burial of ashes will take place privately with the family at a later date. Condolences can be offered at 11 Shore Dr. Spencer, MA, 01562. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook please visit: www.gilmanandvalade.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020