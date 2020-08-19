Nancy D. DuBreuil 1928 - 2020
Plainfield - Nancy Denise (Morel) DuBreuil, 92, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn, CT.
Being predeceased by her late husband Donald E. DuBreuil, Nancy is survived by her son, Ronald W. DuBreuil and his wife Kim; three sisters, Antoinette Roy, Helen Beaulieu, and Lucille Moreau; two grandchildren, Brandy Bartels and her husband Michael, and Todd DuBreuil and his companion Foster; two step-grandchildren, Kayla Noren and her husband Matt, and Anthony Valade and his wife Elizabeth; three great-grandchildren, Carson, Harper, and Irving; two step-great-grandchildren, Riley and Matthew; she also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Alice Gerard.
Nancy was born in Woodstock, CT, July 2, 1928, daughter of the late Marcel and Denise (Hulot) Morel. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was delighted to be surrounded by those she loved.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com
where you may offer condolences, or light a candle in remembrance of Nancy.