Nancy E. Fargo 1951 - 2019
Uncasville - Nancy Elizabeth Fargo (née Silva), 68, of Uncasville, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on December 19, 2019.
Nancy was born in Norwich on October 6, 1951, to the late Frank and Rosemary (Pringer) Silva. She was a lifelong resident of Montville and loved to spend her summers at Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck, Rhode Island. After graduating Montville High School, she raised a loving family with her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life for 50 years, Richard Fargo.
Nancy valued her education deeply and all the opportunities that it provided for her. She earned her Associate's degree from Three Rivers Community College, her Bachelor's degree from Connecticut College, and her Master's degree in Education from Sacred Heart University. She happily served as a teacher at several area schools and especially enjoyed her time teaching at Kelly Middle School in Norwich.
Nancy loved spending time with her family, and she took great pride in all their activities and achievements. With an adventurous and curious spirit, she traveled to many unique and beautiful places around the world with her family. Nancy found great comfort and relaxation tending to her garden, greatly appreciated different art forms, and rooted enthusiastically for her beloved New York Yankees. She looked forward to hosting family meals every Sunday and being around the people she loved most. Her generous heart and loving spirit endeared her to all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her three sons, Kevin Fargo, Craig Fargo and his wife, Jen, and Barry Fargo; her siblings, Ronald Silva and his wife, Beverly, Joann Cutillo and her husband, Mike, and Russell Silva and his wife, Lori; her adored grandchildren, Olivia Fargo, Austin Fargo, Mason Snurkowski, Madelyn Snurkowski, Max Fargo, and Jayce Fargo; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy's family would also like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the care and compassion from the staff at Hospice of Southeastern CT, and nurse Lauren and Dr. Jane Kanowitz of the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford.
Nancy's family will receive friends from 10AM to 12PM on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, CT 06382. A prayer service will be held at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Burial arrangements at the State Veterans Cemetery will be private. Donations in Nancy's honor may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019