Nancy Joy Atkinson 1955 - 2019
Pomfret - Nancy Joy Atkinson (née Bieniarz), 63, of Mashamoquet Road in Pomfret, passed away August 20th, 2019 at home. She was born September 15th, 1955 in Providence, RI, daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Jean) Bieniarz of Danielson, CT.
She is survived, loved, and missed by her husband Daniel Atkinson of Pomfret, son Robert Promsat and his wife Wilawan of Redmond, WA, daughter Jessica Aldrich and her fiancé Derek Gingras of Danielson, CT, and son John Aldrich and his wife Jenna of Scotland, CT She is also survived by her 2 grandchildren, Lila and Euan, who she loved dearly and her step-daughter Summer Atkinson. Nancy is also survived by her brother John Bieniarz and wife Becca of UT along with her niece and nephew Amy and Matt in FL.
Nancy spent many years living in East Lyme, where her and Dan loved visiting the beach as often as they could (even in the winter) to go sea glass hunting. What she loved the most was spending time with her family and spoiling her dog Chloe. Her passion for loving people has shown her entire life. While her kids grew up, she held a Day Care at her home so she could spend as much time as possible with them. Nancy was known as the "Camp Mom" at June Norcross Webster for many years while her and her family spent the summers working for the Boy Scouts of America. For the past 5 years Nancy worked at Grill 37 in Pomfret, CT in various roles, most recently as a Manager and she will be greatly missed by patrons and coworkers, who were like a second family to her.
A celebration-of-life will be held at Grill 37 in Pomfret, CT on Friday, August 23rd at 2PM.
Memorial contributions can be made to June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation through the "Friends of Webster" by contacting Hoss Haskell at [email protected] . Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019