Nancy L. Baranowski 1931 - 2020

Norwich - Nancy L. (Kirker) Baranowski, 88, a longtime Norwich resident, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Born in Norwich on Nov. 25, 1931, she was the daughter of James and Lillian (Jennings) Kirker and the loving wife of the late Frank Baranowski.

She is survived by her children, Linda Adams and husband Christopher, Frank Baranowski and wife Claudia, and Susan Deschenes and husband Randy; granddaughter, Jennifer Guild and husband Jacob; great-grandchildren, D.C. and River; and two surviving sisters. She was predeceased by her five sisters and one brother.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.



