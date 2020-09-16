1/1
Nancy M. Petrowski
Nancy M. Petrowski 1939 - 2020
Baltic - Nancy M. Petrowski, 81, of Baltic died Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020, at Backus Hospital.
She was born in Hartford, February 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Dennis and Laura (Lizotte) Taylor.
Nancy was employed for a number of years as a machine operator at Plas Pak Industries in Norwich before retiring.
On June 27, 1957 she married William J. Petrowski at St. Joseph Church in Occum who survives her.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Carl Petrowski of Norwich and David Petrowski of Bozrah, one daughter, Debra Andruskiewicz of N. Stonington, two sisters, Carol Savageau of Norwich and Florence Brouillard of Occum, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Michael Andruskiewicz, her sister June Gladue and her brother Ronald Taylor.
Funeral services are private.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
