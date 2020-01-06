|
|
Nancy R. LaFreniere 1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Nancy R. LaFreniere 78, beloved wife of Truman LaFreniere passed away Jan. 4, 2020. She was born August 31, 1941 in Burlington, VT a daughter of the late Thelma (Desjardin) Smith and Marshall Smith. Nancy had resided in Norwich for many years moving to Plainfield 7 years ago. She was employed by the State of CT, DMR for over 20 years, retiring in 2005. She was a den mother while her children were in scouts and was an advocate for the mentally challenged. Nancy delighted in her family gathered around the table eating her notorious spaghetti, the occasional trip to try her luck at the casino, and her road trips to Florida to visit Steven and Kenai. Nancy enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and never missed a chance to cheer them on during their many sporting events and concerts. Besides her beloved husband Truman, she leaves 2 sons Steven A. Reynolds of Davenport, FL and Thomas J. (Jennifer) Reynolds of Colchester; 3 grandchildren Jillian, Luke and Matthew Reynolds; 4 sisters Sandra Salas of PA, Linda Leone of VT, Donna Prentiss of Stafford Springs and Marcia Cormier of Vernon; also several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (1-8-20) at 1:00PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the . 45 Ash St. E. Hartford, CT 06108-3272. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020