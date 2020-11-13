1/1
Nancy Trenchard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Trenchard 1926 - 2020
Plainfield - Nancy Trenchard passed away at the ripe age of 94 on November 7, 2020. She left this world on her own terms: at home, in her own bed, at peace and comfortable.
Nancy was born May 2, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT and lived much of her life in Livingston, NJ with her parents, Suno and Kathryn (Palmer) Larson, and her beloved children, Jo Anne, Thomas, and Peter. She moved to Plainfield in 1989 and, despite the increasing limitations due to Multiple Sclerosis, spent the last 31 years enjoying the most of life, whether that was corresponding with dear friends and family, enjoying all things cats, watching old movies, looking through old recipes, or reading the Washington Post. Though she was confined to a wheelchair for many years, she was blessed with a sharp mind, a joyous sense of humor, the highest of values, and a compassionate heart that reached out to a wide circle of family, friends, and caregivers. She always seemed to match her physical challenges with an even greater spiritual strength and love. Nancy and her family have felt so much gratitude toward all her caregivers that have been part of her life, many as friends, over the years: neighbors, mail carriers, meal deliverers, all her health care providers, etc. Her family is especially indebted and grateful to her loving and supportive live-in caregiver, Valsie. They all helped her enjoy a full and rich life in the comfort of her own home. Nancy was an inspiration to all who knew her, for they were inevitably moved by her positive outlook on life, her interest in the personal lives of others, and her continuous interest in world affairs.
She leaves her loving children, Jo Anne Doyle and her husband, Mark Doyle; Thomas Trenchard and his partner, Alyssa Melnick; Peter Trenchard and his wife, Josephine Trenchard; five grandchildren, Michaela, Alisha, Rick, Karin, and Gabriel; and one recently born great-grand child.
Funeral and burial are private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved