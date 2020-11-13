Nancy Trenchard 1926 - 2020
Plainfield - Nancy Trenchard passed away at the ripe age of 94 on November 7, 2020. She left this world on her own terms: at home, in her own bed, at peace and comfortable.
Nancy was born May 2, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT and lived much of her life in Livingston, NJ with her parents, Suno and Kathryn (Palmer) Larson, and her beloved children, Jo Anne, Thomas, and Peter. She moved to Plainfield in 1989 and, despite the increasing limitations due to Multiple Sclerosis, spent the last 31 years enjoying the most of life, whether that was corresponding with dear friends and family, enjoying all things cats, watching old movies, looking through old recipes, or reading the Washington Post. Though she was confined to a wheelchair for many years, she was blessed with a sharp mind, a joyous sense of humor, the highest of values, and a compassionate heart that reached out to a wide circle of family, friends, and caregivers. She always seemed to match her physical challenges with an even greater spiritual strength and love. Nancy and her family have felt so much gratitude toward all her caregivers that have been part of her life, many as friends, over the years: neighbors, mail carriers, meal deliverers, all her health care providers, etc. Her family is especially indebted and grateful to her loving and supportive live-in caregiver, Valsie. They all helped her enjoy a full and rich life in the comfort of her own home. Nancy was an inspiration to all who knew her, for they were inevitably moved by her positive outlook on life, her interest in the personal lives of others, and her continuous interest in world affairs.
She leaves her loving children, Jo Anne Doyle and her husband, Mark Doyle; Thomas Trenchard and his partner, Alyssa Melnick; Peter Trenchard and his wife, Josephine Trenchard; five grandchildren, Michaela, Alisha, Rick, Karin, and Gabriel; and one recently born great-grand child.
