Natalie Hoagland Willis 1925 - 2019
Westbrook - Natalie Hoagland Willis, age 93, of 39 Oxford Court, Westbrook, CT died peacefully in her sleep in Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center, Niantic, CT on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Connecticut, she was born December 23, 1925 in Norwich, CT to the late Leonard P. Hoagland, Sr. and Elizabeth Bill Hoagland and was the widow of Robert D. Willis of Niantic, CT.
Natalie retired as Head Teller at Union Bank in Old Saybrook, CT and over the years worked in other capacities; however, she was most proud of being a homemaker, stay at home Mom, talented cook, and avid beach enthusiast.
She is survived by her son, Captain Gary L. Willis, USN (Retired) and wife, Patricia McIntyre Willis, of Chesapeake, VA; her son, Chief Petty Officer Richard L. Willis, USN (Retired), of Westbrook, CT; her daughter in law, Suzette Grady Willis, of Summerville, SC; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Susan Hoagland Makowicki, Mary Jane Hoagland LeClair, and Michael Hoagland, all of CT, whom she loved as if they were her own children. Natalie was preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard P. Hoagland, Jr., Marie Hoagland Monte, and Vincent J. Hoagland, her son Ronald L. Willis, and her niece Karen Hoagland Houle.
A celebration of Natalie's life will be held at a later date this summer in Westbrook, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019