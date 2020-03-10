Home

Nathan Rawson


1921 - 2020
Thompson - Nathan A. Rawson, 98, WWII U.S. Army veteran, formerly of Thompson, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was born on September 19, 1921 to Edward and Bertha (Logee) Rawson. He was the husband of the late Phyllis (Bushey) Rawson. He leaves his daughter, Donna Rawson of Thompson, CT and Elizabeth City, NC, and his son, Wendell Rawson of Moyock, NC, his brother, David Rawson of Thompson, CT, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Dane and Peter Rawson, his sister, Rachel and brother, Richard.
A celebration of life will be held in CT at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
