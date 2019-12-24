|
Nathan Rutchik 1945 - 2019
Rutchik- It is with great sadness Nathan Rutchik, 74 years old of Norwich, Connecticut has left us after bravely battling a long illness. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. After four years serving in the military he came home and started a career in the Equipment Rental Industry in 1971, and then established, and built his own business in 1992 called Action Equipment and Rental Sales in Norwich. Nathan was a devoted husband to Linda Rutchik, his wife of 51 years and loving father to their son, Bobby Rutchik. He loved taking his boat "Awesome" out to blue fish at the Race in Long Island Sound. Perhaps Nate may not have intentionally named it after himself, but anyone who knew him would truly agree he was "awesome". He was an awesome husband, awesome father, awesome son, awesome brother and friend. Nathan's presence was calming and selfless. He always had a smile and enjoyed his large family when time allowed. He is predeceased by his mother Pearl Ida Goldberg, his father Samuel Rutchik and his brothers Irwin Rutchik and Charles Rutchik. He is survived by his brothers, David Pepin, Lenny Pepin, as well as his sisters, Susan Jeske, Maureen Pavelski, Pamela Rollins, Sarah-Rutchik Paraszti along with many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church and Allen Funeral Home 136 Sachem St. Norwich. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation 4 Oxford Rd, Milford, CT 06460. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Rutchik family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019