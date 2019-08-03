|
Nellie Althiser 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Nellie Althiser, 72, of 26 Sherwood Lane, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on July 28th, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her. Nellie was born in Norwich, CT, on September 9th, 1946, to Samuel and Hazel (Lasher) Althiser, who predeceased her. Nellie was also predeceased by her beloved brother Samuel, who died on October 24th, 2006. Nellie spent her early years growing up in Norwich and returned to the area and her home on Sherwood Lane in 1988. Nellie had a larger-than-life personality that was sure to make people smile. She was never afraid to tell someone what she wanted, when she wanted it, and how it would or wouldn't happen, and that was the end of the subject! Nellie was a gentle soul who had a particular fondness for babies and children. Nothing made her smile more than being able to hold a baby in her arms. Her gentle spirit touched many lives over the years, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a memorial service at 10:30AM on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Ave., Norwich. Guests are welcome to arrive from 9AM to 10:30AM. Burial arrangements at Maplewood Cemetery will be private.
