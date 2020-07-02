Ngor Y. Lau 1933 - 2020
Danielson - Ngor Y. Lau, 86, of Watermen St., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Yee M. Cheng passed away on August 31, 2010.
Ngor is survived by two sons, William and his wife Sarah of Danielson and Sam and his wife Sau Ching of Brooklyn; siblings, Guan L. Liu, Cheng J. Liu, Chai J. Liu, and Ying Q. Liu residing in China; four grandchildren, Kathy, Jason, Kyle, and Jaden; a great-grandson, Hendrick; and nieces Amy Siow and her husband Dennis of Silver Spring, M.D., Mui Wah Cheng and her husband Zee Huang of Long Island, N.Y.
Born in Jinfeng, Fujian, China, Ngor was the daughter of the late Xiu Y. Liu and Jin Y. Chen; oldest daughter in a family of nine. She cherished her large family and closest friends. In 1960 she emigrated to Hong Kong for professional opportunities for her family. In 1981 she emigrated to Boston with her family and settled in Danielson, CT.
Ngor was an international traveler residing in the United States, Hong Kong and China for the later parts of her life. Visiting over 20 countries, she was an independent woman who moved through the world with strength, conviction and purpose. She found passion in a well-curated aesthetic and joy in social interactions; her energy was boundless. Most importantly, she loved all of her family wholeheartedly and laughed beautifully.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ngor's family from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 6,2020, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Braintree, MA at Blue Hills Cemetery. For a memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
