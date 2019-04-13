|
|
Nicholas David Hawes 1982 - 2019
Moosup - Nicholas David Hawes, 37, passed away on April 9, 2019 from complications of Lymphedema.
He was born in Putnam, CT and will be profoundly missed by his mother, Susan (Chenail) Hawes, his father David Hawes, and stepmother, Tracey (Kristoff) Hawes. His loss is deeply felt by his grandmothers, Patricia (Doyle) Hawes and Georgette (Frechette) Chenail, his siblings Andrew Hawes, Miranda Hawes, Rene Hawes, and Jason Murphy. His aunts and uncles were very important to him including Lori and Mark Leach, Brian and Manon Hawes, David Chenail, and Cathie Chenail and Allen Johnson. He leaves behind cherished cousins Taylor, Jared and Natalie Hawes, Devin and Daniel Chenail, and Benjamin and Sarah Leach. He will be missed by his treasured extended family and countless friends.
Nick is predeceased by his grandfathers Albert Hawes and Roland Chenail.
Nick was an avid hunter, motorcycle enthusiast and fisherman. He loved spending time riding through the state forest, hunting in the mountains of Pennsylvania, and fishing both at his local secret spots and on the ocean. He shared his favorite pastimes with his family and friends, who all enjoyed his trademark sarcastic humor tempered by his big heart. Nick cofounded the exclusive Rogue Squadron motorcycle club with his friend Justin and Uncle David. Nick enjoyed watching the Giants play football while never missing a chance to tease a Patriots fan. Nick was a unique individual, true to his own beliefs and his loss leaves an emptiness in the lives of many.
Nick was a Pipe Inspector for General Dynamics.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Nick at the Sprague Rod and Gun Club on 4/27 from 12-3pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Connecticut Rivers Council" c/o John Haskell, 100 Lake Road, Jewett City, CT 06351-1316
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019