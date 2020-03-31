|
Nicholas Forader 1928 - 2020
Norwich - Nicholas Forader, 91, died peacefully at Shady Knoll HCC in Seymour, CT on March 29, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, CT on August 24, 1928 to the late Thomas and Anna (Shamit) Forader.
Nick graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven in 1946, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marines. His military career spanned three decades, achieving the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served tours across the Pacific, including the repatriation of Manchuria, and multiple combat and advisory tours in Korea and Vietnam. After his service, he held numerous positions with the State of Connecticut before retiring in 1993.
Known as a tough Marine and affectionately nicknamed "Popeye" by family, he was an avid student of history, politics, and criminal justice, earning a B.A. degree under the G.I. Bill. He was a lifetime member of Saint Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Norwich where he served as a reader for many years.
He also enjoyed the beach, fishing, and attending local baseball games.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Baran) Forader; two daughters, Susan George and husband Tim of Columbia, MD, and Carol Alegi and husband John of Trumbull, CT; and four grandchildren, Tom George, Katie George, Matt Alegi, and Chris Alegi.
Due to current social distancing requirements, a private burial will be held at Saint Nicholas Cemetery in Norwich, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date to be determined this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 35 Convent Ave., Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020