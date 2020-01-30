|
|
Nicholas Paro 1993 - 2020
Westerly/Columbia - With heavy hearts, the Paro family shares the sad news of the passing of their beloved Nicholas Paro. Nick was living in Westerly, RI prior to his passing on January 26, 2020. His family originated from Columbia, CT, where Nick lived when he graduated from Xavier High School. He was a student at Mitchell College in New London, CT, working towards a degree in Business and Sports Management. Nicholas is remembered by many for his infectious laugh and his sense of humor. His sister, Emily, has many memories of her brother's antics throughout their childhood. Nick loved to fish on the Weekapaug breachway and the RI coastline. He was passionate about lacrosse, having played since grade school, and was excited to have recently joined the team at Mitchell College. He loved the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. Nick always looked out for the underdog; he had a soft spot in his heart for children and people who had life challenges. Nicholas will be greatly missed by the rest of his family, which includes his parents, Richard and Kathy Paro of Rhode Island, his sister Emily, his grandparents Sam and Illis Izzarelli, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many have reached out to share their own fond memories of Nicholas. The Paros invite all family and friends to Calling Hours at the Weekapaug Chapel, 106 Noyes Neck Rd in Westerly RI, on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at The Haversham, 336 Post Road in Westerly, RI. Please come and share your fun and happy memories of Nicholas. He would want his loved ones to gather and enjoy each other's company in an afternoon of laughter. In lieu of flowers, the Paro family request donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford, where Nicholas volunteered as a youth.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020