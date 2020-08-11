Nicoletta Amodeo 1932 - 2020
Norwich - Nicoletta (DeLeo) Amodeo, 87, of Norwich died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was born in Terlizzi, Italy, immigrating to the United States in 1966 at the age of 35 with her husband and their two daughters. She moved to Norwich and had her third child, a son.
Nicoletta was employed at John Myer in Norwich as a seamstress until its closure and was later employed at Backus Hospital until her retirement.
She enjoyed cooking traditional Italian food for her family every Sunday and sewing and altering clothing in her free time. She attended Saint Peter and Paul Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Amodeo, and her son, Pasquale Amodeo.
She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Gorby and Angela Koronkiewicz, their husbands, Danny Gorby and Tony Koronkiewicz, and daughter-in-law, Anne Amodeo, a sister, Teresa Avelli in Luxemburg, and 7 grandchildren, Carolyn, Joseph, Victoria, Alexis, Julia, Pasquale, and Nic and one great-grandchild, Dylan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her brothers, Grazziano, Giovanni, and Antonio, and two sisters, Maria and Anna, also predeceased her.
A celebration of life will be held on August 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Center of Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
.