|
|
Nikos Agathos 1938 - 2019
Putnam - Nikos Agathos, 81, of Putnam, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester. Nikos was born in Kanakades, Kerkira, Greece on October 14, 1938, son of the late Spiro and Andromachi (Revis) Agathos. He served in the Greek Army. He was married to Stella (Moumouris) Agathos for sixty years. Nikos immigrated to the United States in 1966. He was the owner and operator of Center Pizza in Putnam for twenty years. Nikos was an avid sports fan.
Besides his wife Stella he is survived by two children, Spiros Agathos and Anna Agathos, both of Putnam, his brother Jimmy Agathos of Danielson and sister Olga Revis of Greece and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother George Agathos.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Water Street, Danielson. Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019