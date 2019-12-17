|
Noel T. Dupont 1935 - 2019
Noel T. Dupont, 83, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Villa Maria in Plainfield, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 25, 1935 in Norwich, CT. Noel served honorably in the US Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Pauline (Bedard) Dupont on July 4, 1987 in Danielson. She survives him.
Noel was employed for many years at Wyre Wynd and later at Mohegan Sun until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed family gatherings and trips to the beach. He was a member of the American Legion in Jewett City.
In addition to his spouse, Noel is survived by his sons, David Dupont of NH, Richard Dupont of Jewett City, Jeffrey Dupont and wife Jessie of MA, and John Roode III and wife Lori of Griswold; brother, Alfred Dupont of Norwich; sister, Barbara Cammarato of NV; numerous nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by stepsons Troy Billings Sr (2014) and Kurt Billings (2017).
We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Villa Maria for their loving care and kindness.
A graveside service will full military honors will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019