Nolan A. Rogers 1987 - 2020
Lisbon - Nolan A. Rogers, of Lisbon, CT and formerly of Great Falls, MT, left this world unexpectedly on March 27, 2020.
He was the first of three beloved children to Richard and Patricia (Sylvia) Rogers of Lisbon. Besides his parents, Nolan leaves behind his two younger sisters, Sarah and Rachel Rogers; along with several other loving family members, friends, and his world a six-year-old German Shepherd, Frankie.
Nolan graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 2005, where he was able to exercise his impeccable craft in woodworking. He spent several years thereafter, working for the State of CT Dept. of Environmental Protection.
He spent the full scope of his life as an avid outdoorsman; a natural interest and appreciation handed down from his father.
Despite his towering stature, Nolan had a humble demeanor - quiet and reserved, but when he'd crack that mischievous smile, it would stretch from ear-to-ear.
In 2011, Nolan enlisted in the United State Air Force, with whom he served as a Structural Engineer with the 819th RED HORSE Squadron at Malstrom AFB, Montana. He thoroughly enjoyed his time stationed in Montana; living out his dream of residing out West - in his words, God's Country.
During his deployment to the Middle East, Nolan sought medical care for an injury, as advised. Unbeknownst to all, this was a turning point in the treacherous journey of dependency on prescription pain medication. In 2015, Nolan was honorably discharged, hopeful to focus on getting support for his drug dependency, PTSD and other issues.
In the years that followed, he struggled adapting to everyday life and finding his place in this world, which in turn accelerated his issues with substance abuse. Sadly, Nolan lost his battle with addiction, the day after his 33rd birthday.
His family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at the VA Medical Centers in CT, RI and NY, for their care and commitment to Nolan's recovery over the last several years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends – a mass of remembrance with full military honors.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Nolan's name. These funds will be donated to support organizations and initiatives working to serve our Veterans. Please visit www.InRogersHonor.org to learn more.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020