|
|
Norma A. Lussier 1934 - 2019
Jewett City - Norma A. Lussier, 85, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born on February 16, 1934 in Voluntown. Daughter to the late Irvin Collins and Lorraine (Robinson) Collins. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard Lussier and her children; Catherine (Richard) Hansen of Oakdale and Debra (Robert) Berube of Preston; & William Bessette III (Doreen) of Plainfield; her sister, Pauline Shuell of Moosup; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Irvin Collins of Tuscon, AZ.
Norma worked in a sewing mill for thirty years and then home health care. Her hobbies included reading, walking, and helping others. She was active in the community as a former troop leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment will be held at a later date. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Griswold Senior Center or a in Norma's name.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 2 to July 4, 2019