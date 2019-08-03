|
Norma Anna Thivierge 1925 - 2019
Jewett City - Norma Anna Thivierge, 93, our beautiful, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great -Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home in the Groton Regency, Groton CT. She was born November 13, 1925, one of 11 Children, in Altoona PA. She was married to the late Frances Thivierge in 1945 and moved to her beloved town of Jewett City, CT where they raised 7 Children and made many friends.
She is survived by her Children, John (Valerie) Thivierge, Ken (Louise) Thivierge, Barbara (Bill) Leis, Richard (Christine) Thivierge, Dawn (Rico) Mastronunzio, 15 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great-Grandchild.
Norma was a beautiful soul who loved her family and friends dearly, always remembering birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas Cards, making sure she never came to any family gathering empty handed. She was so appreciative of how her Jewett City "Family" welcomed her and would not let her feel like an outsider. She went out of her way to help her friends and their families in need and welcomed newcomers to town with the same kindness she received. Norma was a communicant of St. Mary's Parish in Jewett City and later in life of Sacred Heart Parish of Taftville. She volunteered numerous hours to several Jewett City clubs and services including the Junior Navel Cadets, Jewett City Little League, the Polish Club and was a lifetime member of the Ladies auxiliary American Legion, the VFW, and the French Club. She was finally blessed with her wish to be surrounded by her family together.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, John Boryko, her Brothers and Sisters, her sons Frances (Skip) and Antoinette (Toni) Thivierge and Thomas (Tommy) and Susan Thivierge.
At Norma's request, there will be a private service for family. Special heartfelt thanks to the Staff of the Groton Regency for their exceptional service and friendship. The Regency became her new Jewett City community that she so loved. Thanks from the Family also go out to Companions and Homemakers, and Hospice for her comfort and support until the end.
