Norma L. Loubier 1947 - 2019
Norwich - Norma L. (Trask) Loubier, a 20 year deli clerk for Stop & Shop and a resident of Norwich, CT died unexpectedly on April 6, 2019 at the age of 72.
Norma was born in Augusta, Maine on December 16, 1947 to Edward and Barbara Trask. The fourth of 10 siblings.
Norma will be missed without measure, by her daughter, Laurie Loubier of Norwich, CT; her son and his wife Lawrence and Mary Loubier of Lebanon, CT; granddaughter, Lindsey Loubier of Windsor Locks, CT; granddaughter and her husband Jon and Amanda Seery and 2 beautiful great-grandsons, Landon and Dakota of Richlands, NC; her mother, siblings and many nieces and nephews of ME; Her former husband, Lawrence Loubier and his two children Garrett and Micaela, who called her "Grammy 2".
Norma will be buried in a private ceremony in her childhood home town of Manchester, ME where she will join in eternal rest, her father and her beloved sister. A Celebration of Norma's Life will take place on April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The First Congregational Church of Norwich 81 E. Town St. Norwich, CT. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made : .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019