Norman D. Beaudreault

Norman D. Beaudreault Obituary
Norman D. Beaudreault 1932 - 2019
Woodstock - Norman D. Beaudreault, 87, of Woodstock passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. He was the loving husband of Yvette (Gagnon). He was born September 1, 1932 in Putnam, son of the late Antonio and Effie (Perry) Beaudreault.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, CT, burial with Military Honors to follow. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
