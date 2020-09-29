Norman E. Ross 1951 - 2020
Dayville - Norman Edwin Ross, 69, of Dayville passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020. Norman was born in Bridgeport, CT on August 16, 1951, son of the late Lewis Dauphin and Audrey Carroll (Campbell) Ross. He was the husband of Terry Finkle Ross. Norman graduated from the University of Illinois in 1974. He served in the Navy as a pilot and flew F-14 Jets, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After his service in the military Norman worked as a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines for nineteen years, retiring as a Captain. His last employment was as an Engineer with CSX retiring in 2011. Norm enjoyed woodworking, jamming with his friends, and playing/designing guitars/amps. Norm had an infectious sense of humor and always enjoyed seeing his family and friends. Besides his wife Terry of 49 years, he is survived by his daughters Sarah Ross of Plainfield and Emily Ross of Dayville. Brothers Larry Ross and wife Lisa of Monroe, CT, Lew Ross and wife Julie of Rollins, MT and Kim Ross of W. Palm Beach, FL. Grandsons Alex Adams, Scott Davagian Jr., Cole Davagian, Gavin Alvord, Cameron Alvord, Great grandson Sean Adams and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 4-7PM in Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson, with masks and social distancing required. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery 317 Bow Lane Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers donations in Norman's name may be made to the Williamsville Fire Department, PO Box 266, Rogers, CT 06263. tillinghastfh.com