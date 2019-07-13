|
Norman Eccleston 1934 - 2019
Preston - Norman Eccleston passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 with his loving wife Sandy of 44 years and family by his side. Norman was predeceased by his 3 daughters; Deborah May, Terri Marie, Tricia Ann. Norman's predeceased siblings: Oscar Eccleston, Robert Eccleston, Harold Eccleston, Ralph Eccleston, Dorothy (Eccleston) Greiner, Joan (Eccleston) Moran.
Surviving family: Katie (Eccleston) Balzcun, Marjorie (Eccleston) Bonville, Phyllis (Eccleston) and husband Robert Faille. Surviving Children: Norman Jr. and his wife Debra of Griswold; 3 step children, Deborah Naccarato of Deland, FL., Robert Sperry of Norwich, Rodney Sperry of Preston. Along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon Norman's return home to Preston following his service in the Military Paratrooper's, Norman took over the family business of excavating. Later, Norman joined the Poquetanuck Volunteer Fire Dept. and became Chief for 10 years.
NASCAR racing, the company of family and friends, as well as living in the home he was born, simply exemplified the man he was, NORMAN, he loved and he lived.
Those wishing to attend Norman's burial, please join the family on Saturday, August 3rd at 11am, at the Poquetanuck Cemetery located at Route 2A in Preston.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 13 to July 15, 2019