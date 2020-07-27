1/1
Norman F. (Bob) Ravenelle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman F. (Bob) Ravenelle 1929 - 2020
Plainfield - Norman F. (Bob) Ravenelle, 90, passed away on July 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.
He was born in Moosup, CT on Oct 12, 1929, a son to the late Viola (MarcAurele) and Oliva Ravenelle. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Caroline Clarice (Hall) Ravenelle.
Norman was a longtime Plainfield resident. He was employed at Hale manufacturing for 49 years while working part time at Kaman. In his later years he worked for the Town of Plainfield as a janitor and cared lovingly for his wife. He had strong faith and was a communicant of All Hallows and St. Johns Church. Norman served within the US Army during the Korean conflict. In 1956 he married his wife. He was a cheerful man of good humor. He enjoyed loading up his 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Station Wagon with a car full of kids, going to Moosup pond, Misquamicut beach or just for an ice cream cone. He was often whistling a tune, singing a jingle or working in his legendary garden where he enjoyed poisoning the bugs. He enjoyed his trips to McDonalds, with "The Gang", going to Gus's Pub and playing cards with his brother Raymond, sister Jeanne and brother in law Wayne. He was a loving husband, father and Pepe to his grandson and a Red Sox fan who enjoyed teasing his Yankee loving wife.
He is survived by his son Christopher N. Ravenelle, daughter Marjorie R. Valentin, her husband Pedro Valentin Jr., his grandson Jonathan M. Valentin, brother Raymond Ravenelle, sister Jeanne and husband Wayne Nicol, sister in law Cecile and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was predeceased by his brother Donald Ravenelle.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Raymond Ravenelle, Jeanne and Wayne Nicol and especially Debbie for her loving care.
There will be a graveside service held in St. John Cemetery, Plainfield, with military honors, on Thursday July 30th at 11:00AM. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, attendees are required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, in Norman's honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved