Norman F. (Bob) Ravenelle 1929 - 2020
Plainfield - Norman F. (Bob) Ravenelle, 90, passed away on July 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.
He was born in Moosup, CT on Oct 12, 1929, a son to the late Viola (MarcAurele) and Oliva Ravenelle. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Caroline Clarice (Hall) Ravenelle.
Norman was a longtime Plainfield resident. He was employed at Hale manufacturing for 49 years while working part time at Kaman. In his later years he worked for the Town of Plainfield as a janitor and cared lovingly for his wife. He had strong faith and was a communicant of All Hallows and St. Johns Church. Norman served within the US Army during the Korean conflict. In 1956 he married his wife. He was a cheerful man of good humor. He enjoyed loading up his 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Station Wagon with a car full of kids, going to Moosup pond, Misquamicut beach or just for an ice cream cone. He was often whistling a tune, singing a jingle or working in his legendary garden where he enjoyed poisoning the bugs. He enjoyed his trips to McDonalds, with "The Gang", going to Gus's Pub and playing cards with his brother Raymond, sister Jeanne and brother in law Wayne. He was a loving husband, father and Pepe to his grandson and a Red Sox fan who enjoyed teasing his Yankee loving wife.
He is survived by his son Christopher N. Ravenelle, daughter Marjorie R. Valentin, her husband Pedro Valentin Jr., his grandson Jonathan M. Valentin, brother Raymond Ravenelle, sister Jeanne and husband Wayne Nicol, sister in law Cecile and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was predeceased by his brother Donald Ravenelle.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Raymond Ravenelle, Jeanne and Wayne Nicol and especially Debbie for her loving care.
There will be a graveside service held in St. John Cemetery, Plainfield, with military honors, on Thursday July 30th at 11:00AM. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, attendees are required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, in Norman's honor.