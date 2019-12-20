|
Norman R. Brousseau 1928 - 2019
West Palm Beach, FL - Norman R. Brousseau, 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. He was the loving husband of Bernice (Szymanski) Brousseau for 66 years. Born in Putnam, CT in 1928, he was the son of the late Armand and Mathilda (Beauregard) Brousseau.
Norman was a WWII Army veteran, a member of the Post 1523, the Elks Club 575, The American Legion, St.Mary's Church and the Knights of Columbus Cargill Council # 64.
He was an accountant, a lifelong Red Sox fan and a talented artist . His many wonderful paintings will keep his memory alive in our hearts for many years to come.
In addition to his wife Bernice, Norman is survived by his children, Richard Brousseau and his wife Susan of Brooklyn, CT, Carol (Brousseau) Galbraith and her husband David of West Simsbury, CT, Mark Brousseau of Bethel, ME, and Lisa (Brousseau) Gileau and her husband Brad of Wellington, FL, six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister Teresa Poirier of North Grosvenordale, CT, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass and celebration of his life for family and friends will be held in Putnam, CT in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation - VFW
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">Heroes..org
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019