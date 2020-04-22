|
Norman Roger Allard 1933 - 2020
Brooklyn - Norman Roger Allard was born February 3, 1933 to Edward P. and Lillian (Beaulac) Allard. Joe or coach as he was known to his many friends and former athletes lived a full and prosperous life. As a teenager he developed a passion for sports where he excelled in Football, Baseball, and Track at Killingly High School. He next took his passion to UConn where he played Football for four years as a varsity letterman and baseball until an injury ended that career. He was involved in ROTC as a battalion commander at UConn and he served in the Army and National Guard after college. He returned to his alma mater Killingly where he taught science and coached football, baseball, and basketball, and then served as athletic director until his retirement in 1992. He left a lasting legacy at Killingly High and throughout eastern Connecticut. Joe married the love of his life Ann in 1957 and she was his constant companion, they became antique dealers and auctioneers and Joe was a renowned expert on old bottles and stoneware, in retirement he taught lectures on antiques for several years at QVCC, he and Ann traveled extensively until her death in 2001, but he continued to travel throughout the USA and Europe and his annual pilgrimage to Florida. He is survived by his son Norman and his wife JoAnne, His daughter Cindy Ferraro and her husband Dave, and Linda's husband Ricky DeMarco and most importantly his grandchildren Zoe and Zane Allard, David, Evan, and Derek Ferraro. Amy Martin and her husband Cody. Kristen Storer and her husband Chris, Amanda Newcomb and her husband Tom, and great grandchildren Becket, Axel, Petra, Lily, and Rory. Joe was predeceased by his wife Ann (Stuyniski), his brother Edward, and his daughter Linda DeMarco. Joe was named to the inaugural class of the Killingly High School hall of Fame which brought him much pride. We would like to honor Joe with donations to his favorite place Killingly High School in lieu of flowers please make donations to his go fund me page where the money will be used in his name to benefit the athletic department. His Go-Fund Me page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/coach-allard-killingly-high-school-athletics-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. The family would like to thank his companion for the last two years Piotr Swiatek for his care and support. Funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020