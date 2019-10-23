|
|
Normand Coderre 1930 - 2019
Southbridge, MA - Normand G. Coderre, 89, of Southbridge, MA, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Bayberry Commons, Pascoag, RI. Born in Thompson, he was the son of the late Uldric and Adrienne (Audette) Coderre.
Mr. Coderre served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an electrician for Day Kimball Hospital, American Optical and Dexter Russell. He was a lifetime member of the Thompson Little League, a member of the in Quinebaug and the Putnam Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed bowling with his league at Mohegan Lanes in Webster and volunteered on the Thompson Hill Fire Department.
Normand is survived by his sons, Kenneth Coderre and his wife Lisa of Thompson, Jeffrey Coderre and his wife Paula of N. Grosvenordale, and Stephen Coderre and his wife Andrea of Putnam; a sister, Henrietta Blanchette of N. Grosvenordale; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Carolyn, Andrea, Jessica, Amanda, Scott, and Andrew and seven great-grandchildren, Max, Jaesean, Chase, Nora, Marielle, Arialynn, and Marceau, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Robert Coderre, John Coderre, Gerry Coderre, and Florette Lavallee.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Normand's family from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, followed by a service in the funeral home at 12:30p.m. Burial will follow in West Thompson Cemetery. Memorial donations in Normand's memory may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019